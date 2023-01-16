CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) President & Ceo William D. Nash Acquires 8,220 Shares of Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) President & Ceo William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CarMax stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 117,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $116.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.04.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $130,463,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in CarMax by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,588,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,915,000 after buying an additional 817,285 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CarMax by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,884,000 after buying an additional 816,847 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after buying an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CarMax by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,752,000 after buying an additional 591,462 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

