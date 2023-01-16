CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Cap of $81.37 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $81.37 million and $4.84 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00042288 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00018038 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00233922 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000843 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.10232032 USD and is up 3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $4,234,816.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

