Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 176 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises approximately 1.5% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.31. 44,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,144. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.46.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

