Citigroup Lowers Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Baader Bank raised shares of Partners Group to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,303.67.

Partners Group Price Performance

PGPHF stock opened at $944.25 on Friday. Partners Group has a one year low of $753.75 and a one year high of $1,549.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $943.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $937.01.

About Partners Group

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

