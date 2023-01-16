Clay Mccreery Sells 2,500 Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Stock

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.40, for a total value of C$48,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$780,054.60.

Vecima Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vecima Networks stock traded up C$0.10 on Monday, reaching C$19.46. 3,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743. Vecima Networks Inc. has a one year low of C$14.30 and a one year high of C$20.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$468.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.81.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$73.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

VCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vecima Networks from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vecima Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

