Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the December 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CCTC stock remained flat at $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. Clean Coal Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.65.

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in developing and selling patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a low polluting fuel worldwide. It has three processes in its intellectual property portfolio, including Pristine that is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter from bituminous and subbituminous coals, and lignite; Pristine-M, a coal dehydration technology; and Pristine-SA, which is designed to eliminate the volatile matter in the feed coal and to achieve stable combustion by co-firing it with biomass or natural gas.

