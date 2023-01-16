Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the December 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Clean Coal Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CCTC stock remained flat at $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. Clean Coal Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.65.
About Clean Coal Technologies
