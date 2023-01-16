CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Down 99.9% in January

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the December 31st total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLP Stock Down 0.7 %

CLPHY traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 46,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,267. CLP has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $10.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73.

Get CLP alerts:

CLP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.0723 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.