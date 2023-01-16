Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Rating Reiterated by Veritas Investment Research

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Veritas Investment Research in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CCA. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Desjardins raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$89.71.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

CCA stock traded down C$3.12 during trading on Monday, reaching C$69.76. The stock had a trading volume of 139,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,736. The firm has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 7.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.16. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$62.35 and a 52 week high of C$114.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$725.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$729.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 10.0299993 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacques Royer sold 433 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total value of C$30,206.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,554.24. In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Jacques Royer sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total transaction of C$30,206.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 524 shares in the company, valued at C$36,554.24. Also, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock bought 1,581 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$73.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,887.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,471 shares in the company, valued at C$181,124.30.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading

