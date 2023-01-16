Coin98 (C98) Hits 1-Day Volume of $16.12 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $48.66 million and $16.12 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001061 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.87 or 0.01460500 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007525 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017389 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000518 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00029338 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.28 or 0.01773873 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

