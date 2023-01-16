Coin98 (C98) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $48.66 million and $16.12 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.87 or 0.01460500 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007525 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017389 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000518 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00029338 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.28 or 0.01773873 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

