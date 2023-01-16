Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price upped by Barclays from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut shares of Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.29.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN opened at $49.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.16. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.90 per share, with a total value of $389,942.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,159.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 106,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,242 and sold 471,048 shares valued at $19,341,757. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.