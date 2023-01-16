Comparing IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) are both mid-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of IAC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of IAC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Chindata Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get IAC alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IAC and Chindata Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC $3.70 billion 1.17 $597.55 million ($13.28) -3.92 Chindata Group $447.58 million 6.84 $49.65 million $0.28 29.86

Volatility & Risk

IAC has higher revenue and earnings than Chindata Group. IAC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chindata Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

IAC has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chindata Group has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for IAC and Chindata Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC 1 0 9 0 2.80 Chindata Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

IAC presently has a consensus price target of $91.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.59%. Chindata Group has a consensus price target of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 2.87%. Given IAC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe IAC is more favorable than Chindata Group.

Profitability

This table compares IAC and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC -22.34% -5.14% -3.22% Chindata Group 16.32% 6.26% 3.25%

Summary

IAC beats Chindata Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS, INC. IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Chindata Group

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.