Compound Price Tops $51.44 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $51.44 or 0.00242761 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $373.84 million and $38.79 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.01364092 USD and is up 5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $54,363,039.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

