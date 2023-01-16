Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives $26.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on OFC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,807,000 after buying an additional 1,156,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 643,311 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,846,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 75.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,103,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,889,000 after purchasing an additional 474,261 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Price Performance

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $27.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.