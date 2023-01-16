Credit Suisse Group Cuts Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target to $5.50

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SIRI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Sirius XM stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.024 dividend. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sirius XM by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,825,000 after buying an additional 4,941,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 1,784.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,853,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after buying an additional 2,702,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 21,739.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,271,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 2,260,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

