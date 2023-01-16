Credit Suisse Group Lowers Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRBG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Corebridge Financial has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Activity

In other Corebridge Financial news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $687,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,705.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at $85,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

