Credit Suisse Group Raises Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target to GBX 135

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 130 ($1.58) to GBX 135 ($1.64) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CPYYY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 130 ($1.58) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centrica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 85 ($1.04) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of Centrica stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. Centrica has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

