Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 2,293.8% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 68.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,244 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter worth $119,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter worth $1,115,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GLDI traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.58. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,011. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $139.27 and a 12-month high of $175.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.47.

