Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,386 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 6.5% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $71.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.19.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

