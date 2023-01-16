Critical Comparison: University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) versus Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Rating) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Dividends

University Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Chemung Financial pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares University Bancorp and Chemung Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Chemung Financial 28.81% 15.29% 1.12%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

University Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for University Bancorp and Chemung Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Chemung Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.9% of Chemung Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Chemung Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares University Bancorp and Chemung Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chemung Financial $92.88 million 2.39 $26.42 million $5.93 8.01

Chemung Financial has higher revenue and earnings than University Bancorp.

Summary

Chemung Financial beats University Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About University Bancorp

University Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. In addition, the company offers foreign currency exchange; online banking and bill pay; online reorder checks; wire transfer; and courier services, as well as credit card and ATM services. Further, it provides life, health, property, and casualty insurance products, as well as investment products, including annuities. University Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities. The WMG segment provides trust and investment advisory services to clients. The company was founded on January 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

