Critical Comparison: X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 95.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aligos Therapeutics $4.36 million 16.11 -$128.33 million ($2.64) -0.62 X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 27.92 -$88.70 million ($2.82) -0.43

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

X4 Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aligos Therapeutics. Aligos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aligos Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aligos Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Aligos Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $2.67, suggesting a potential upside of 62.60%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $6.86, suggesting a potential upside of 466.71%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aligos Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aligos Therapeutics -1,041.95% -75.01% -56.47% X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -184.37% -92.38%

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats Aligos Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aligos Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB. The company also develops ALG-020572, an antisense oligonucleotide to prevent HBsAg translation and secretion; and ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 1a/1b for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis(NASH). In addition, it develops siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, as well as ALG-125097 and ALG-125819, demonstrated potent inhibition of HBsAg release from HBV-infected cells. It has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors; and Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia. The company is also developing X4P-002, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of brain cancers; and X4P-003, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of CXCR4 disorders and primary immunodeficiencies. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.