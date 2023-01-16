CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded CrowdStrike from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.11.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $99.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.51. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

