Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Crown from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.27.

Crown Price Performance

CCK opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Crown has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.43. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crown will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.35%.

Institutional Trading of Crown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth about $66,000.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

