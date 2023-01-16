Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Price Target Lowered to €50.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($64.52) to €50.00 ($53.76) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danone from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Danone from €70.00 ($75.27) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Danone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale cut Danone from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Danone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Stock Performance

Danone stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. Danone has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.