Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Price Target Lowered to €50.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOYGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($64.52) to €50.00 ($53.76) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danone from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Danone from €70.00 ($75.27) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Danone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale cut Danone from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Danone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Danone Stock Performance

Danone stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. Danone has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

About Danone

(Get Rating)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

