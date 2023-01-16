DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 316,499 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,795,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,499 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.31% of BCE worth $119,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.48.

BCE Price Performance

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.66. 76,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.