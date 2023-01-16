Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS CHRRF opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.54.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

