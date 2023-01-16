Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $55.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $57.71.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $456.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.90 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $3,333,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 184.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 288,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth about $333,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

