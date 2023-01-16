dForce USD (USX) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,975.87

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $168.65 million and $3,975.87 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004756 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00408394 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00031153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00016820 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000848 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00018632 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000372 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000172 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00754531 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $3,165.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

