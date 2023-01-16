DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Compass Point cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 148.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

DRH opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

