Divi (DIVI) Price Reaches $0.0147 on Exchanges

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. Divi has a total market capitalization of $47.51 million and approximately $297,147.40 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Divi coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Divi has traded up 24.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Divi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00078868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00058040 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023832 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000250 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Divi Profile

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,072,008,789 coins and its circulating supply is 3,235,765,317 coins. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,072,008,788.727195 with 3,235,028,972.386042 in circulation. The last known price of Divi is 0.01530683 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $281,096.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Divi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Divi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Divi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.