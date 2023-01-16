Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.2% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.81.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $182.15 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

