Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,154 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 105.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,493 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $118,394,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $107,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,186,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,061 shares of company stock valued at $25,854,798. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $149.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.48 and a 200-day moving average of $156.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $234.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

