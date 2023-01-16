Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,681 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,275 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 19.8% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 33,987 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 112.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $268.89 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $196.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.13.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

