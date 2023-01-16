ELIS (XLS) Trading 8.6% Lower This Week

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $59.29 million and approximately $449.25 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001411 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.29651694 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

