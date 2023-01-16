Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Short Interest Up 900.0% in January

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

Empire State Realty OP stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.34. 316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,400. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. Empire State Realty OP has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.