Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Enel Chile Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. Enel Chile has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enel Chile

About Enel Chile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Enel Chile by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,305,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 203,012 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Enel Chile by 24.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enel Chile by 38.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 494,605 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Enel Chile by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,182,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 136,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

