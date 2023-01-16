Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Shares of ENIC stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. Enel Chile has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.01.
Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.
