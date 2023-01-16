Enigma (ENG) Price Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Enigma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $73,460.58 and approximately $98,309.23 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00430096 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,370.11 or 0.30189543 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.83 or 0.00757475 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.