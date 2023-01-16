Enjin Coin (ENJ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $54.21 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $362.07 million and $54.21 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001697 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003154 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 68.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00436020 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000124 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,525.99 or 0.30605370 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00754959 BTC.
Enjin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
