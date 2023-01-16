Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 16th (1COV, AIR, C, CCR, DG, DWS, EZJ, HTWS, LAC, LHA)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 16th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €38.00 ($40.86) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €120.00 ($129.03) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $60.00.

C&C Group (LON:CCR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 230 ($2.80) to GBX 200 ($2.44). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €115.00 ($123.66) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €40.00 ($43.01) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($3.90) to GBX 310 ($3.78). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 144 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.83). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from $42.50 to $38.50.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €10.70 ($11.51) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.46). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,400 ($41.42) to GBX 3,600 ($43.86). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.