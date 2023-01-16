Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 16th (1COV, AIR, C, CCR, DG, DWS, EZJ, HTWS, LAC, LHA)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 16th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €38.00 ($40.86) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €120.00 ($129.03) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Citigroup (NYSE:C)

had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $60.00.

C&C Group (LON:CCR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 230 ($2.80) to GBX 200 ($2.44). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €115.00 ($123.66) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €40.00 ($43.01) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($3.90) to GBX 310 ($3.78). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 144 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.83). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from $42.50 to $38.50.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €10.70 ($11.51) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.46). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,400 ($41.42) to GBX 3,600 ($43.86). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

