EscoinToken (ELG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.95 Million

EscoinToken (ELG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, EscoinToken has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. EscoinToken has a market capitalization of $144.94 million and $1.95 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EscoinToken token can now be bought for $2.87 or 0.00013552 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EscoinToken Profile

EscoinToken’s genesis date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,471,183 tokens. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official website is www.escoin.ee.

EscoinToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

