Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

WTRG opened at $48.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $434.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 22.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

