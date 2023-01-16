Evmos Trading Up 34.4% Over Last 7 Days (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. Evmos has a market capitalization of $158.29 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00002491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

