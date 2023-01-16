Fagan Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after buying an additional 2,990,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $133,317,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 104.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,115,000 after buying an additional 2,419,202 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.7 %

C stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.32.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

