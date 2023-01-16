Fei USD Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004713 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $420.90 million and approximately $634,533.31 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97210457 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,352,874.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

