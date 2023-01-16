First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Cut to “Sell” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has C$23.00 price objective on the stock.

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut First Quantum Minerals from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.00.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$31.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.78.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total transaction of C$956,818.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

