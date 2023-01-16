First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the December 31st total of 427,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FBZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $14.49.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund
