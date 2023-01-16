First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the December 31st total of 427,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

Get First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 23.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 60,453 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.