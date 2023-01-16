First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the December 31st total of 368,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.38. 395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,500. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF
