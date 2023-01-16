First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the December 31st total of 368,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.38. 395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,500. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFV. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,225,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 132.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 85,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 324,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

