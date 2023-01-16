First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, an increase of 325.2% from the December 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,078. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $42.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 10.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.