First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, an increase of 325.2% from the December 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,078. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $42.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
