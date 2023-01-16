First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Down 89.1% in January

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the December 31st total of 431,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $600,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 31.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,104.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the period.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FLN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.94. 2,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,822. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

