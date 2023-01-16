First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the December 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $966,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 80,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FYX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.30. 782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,667. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.41. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $72.24 and a twelve month high of $95.82.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

